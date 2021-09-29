Barcelona’s salary cap slashed amid financial struggles

AP National Sports

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona’s salary cap has been significantly reduced because of its financial struggles and is more than seven times smaller than that of rival’s Real Madrid. The Spanish league says Barcelona’s spending limit on salaries for the 2021-22 season has been set at 97 million euros. That is about 285 million euros less than a year ago. The reduction was part of the reason the Catalan club failed to give Lionel Messi a new contract and allowed him to join Paris Saint-Germain. Madrid’s cap is the highest at 739 million euros.