Barçelona loses again in CL with 3-0 defeat to Benfica

AP National Sports

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Benfica has routed struggling Barcelona 3-0 in the Champions League to end a 60-year winless streak against the Catalan club. It was the second consecutive loss for Barcelona to start its European campaign. Darwin Nuñez scored twice and Rafa Silva added another goal at the Stadium of Light to give Benfica its second victory in eight matches against the Spanish powerhouse. Barcelona had opened with a demoralizing 3-0 home loss against Bayern Munich. It is suddenly in danger of not reaching the knockout stage of the Champions League for the first time since 2001.