Titans put pair of outside linebackers on injured reserve

AP National Sports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have put outside linebackers Rashad Weaver and Derick Roberson on injured reserve. The Titans signed outside linebacker Sharif Finch to the practice squad Tuesday. Weaver and Roberson going on injured reserve leaves Tennessee with only Harold Landry III, Bud Dupree and Ola Adeniyi on the roster at outside linebacker. Dupree didn’t play last week against the Colts, dressed as an emergency option. Weaver was hurt late in the third quarter with what was called an ankle injury during the game. He was carted to the locker room and on crutches after the game for a reported broken right fibula.