TCU’s Patterson still upset at SMU about flag, Kill injury

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU coach Gary Patterson says special assistant Jerry Kill sustained a concussion when he got knocked down in the middle of a postgame scuffle after a home loss to SMU. The Horned Frogs coach insists it wouldn’t have happened had Mustangs players not been trying to plant their school flag at midfield. Patterson also said he believes SMU preplanned the flag incident. SMU athletic director Rick Hart says any such claim is a complete fabrication. Hart says the activity was spontaneous and borne out of emotion after the Mustangs’ second win in a row in the 100-game rivalry.