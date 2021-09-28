Syndergaard set to return for Mets, deGrom done for season

AP National Sports

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Noah Syndergaard is scheduled to start Tuesday night for the New York Mets, returning to a major league mound for the first time in two years and completing his long comeback from Tommy John surgery. With the Mets out of playoff contention, however, the team also announced that ace Jacob deGrom won’t pitch again this season even though his elbow injury has healed and he threw a successful bullpen Monday. Syndergaard was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and will start the second game of a doubleheader against Miami at Citi Field. He can become a free agent after the season.