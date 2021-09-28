Rookies lead Rangers past Angels 5-2 to avoid 100th defeat

AP National Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rookie Andy Ibanez’s two-run single highlighted a four-run second inning for Texas and fellow rookie A.J. Alexy won for the third time in four career starts as the Rangers beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-2. Texas avoided its 100th loss for a second consecutive game. The Rangers haven’t dropped 100 since 1973. Ibanez had three hits for the Rangers. He’s hitting .418 in his last 21 games with multiple hits in 13 of his last 20. Max Stassi hit a two-run home run for the Angels, who have lost nine of 11.