Red Sox wild card bid stalls with 4-2 loss to Orioles

AP National Sports

By DAVID GINSBURG

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Rookie Ryan Mountcastle hit his 32nd home run to help the Baltimore Orioles beat nemesis Chris Sale and the Red Sox 4-2t, extending their losing streak to four games and stalling Boston’s bid to enhance its playoff position. The Red Sox led 2-0 in the sixth before Mountcastle hit a two-run shot and Pedro Severino added an RBI single. A run-scoring single by Ryan McKenna made it 4-2 in the eighth, and Baltimore’s shaky bullpen made the advantage stand up. Boston started the day with a one-game advantage over Toronto for the second and final AL wild-card slot and trailed the Yankees for the No. 1 spot.