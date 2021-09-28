Perez hits MLB-leading 47th HR, Royals beat Indians 6-4

AP National Sports

By DAVID SMALE

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez hit his major league-leading 47th home run and the Kansas City Royals defeated the Cleveland Indians 6-4 Tuesday night. Perez also leads the majors in RBIs (118) and go-ahead home runs (17). The 31-year-old Perez trails Jorge Soler (2019) by one for the club record in homers. Josh Staumont (4-3) came on with two outs in the eighth and got the win. He was the seventh pitcher of the game for the Royals. Blake Parker (2-1) took the loss for the Indians.