NFL urges players, team staff to report COVID-19 symptoms

The NFL is stressing the importance of symptom reporting to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in a video featuring coaches Pete Carroll, Andy Reid, John Harbaugh and Ron Rivera. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a memo sent to teams on Tuesday and obtained by The Associated Press that “it is vital for all players, coaches and other personnel to understand and report symptoms immediately.” Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer, opens and closes the 2 1/2-minute video. Seattle’s Carroll, Kansas City’s Reid, Baltimore’s Harbaugh and Washington’s Rivera appear to repeat a simple message: “If you feel something, say something.”