Newman, Mendoza will be ESPN’s 1st all-female baseball duo

AP National Sports

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

Melanie Newman made history earlier this season when she was part of Major League Baseball’s first all-women’s broadcast. On Wednesday, the Baltimore Orioles announcer will receive a bigger national stage when she teams up with Jessica Mendoza on ESPN. Newman and Mendoza will call a key NL West matchup between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers have already wrapped up a postseason spot, but went into Tuesday two games behind San Francisco for the top spot in the division with six games remaining. Newman said she was focused on her second season doing play-by-play on radio and television for the Baltimore Orioles, when the additional opportunities to call games nationally.