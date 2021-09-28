Muguruza, Jabeur advance at Chicago

AP National Sports

By GAVIN GOOD

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Garbiñe Muguruza and Ons Jabeur won in straight sets in the second round of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic. Muguruza said the breezy conditions were challenging during her 6-4 6-4 win over 21-year-old American Ann Li. Jabeur, the No. 6 seed from Tunisia, dispatched Su-Wei Hseih 6-1, 6-0 in 46 minutes. Seventh-seeded Elise Mertens, No. 11 seed Anett Kontaveit and 14th-seeded Victoria Azarenka also advanced in straight sets.