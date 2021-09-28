Lindor, Stroman lead Mets past Marlins 5-2 in DH opener

AP National Sports

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three runs, Marcus Stroman earned his 10th win and the New York Mets stopped a five-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the Miami Marlins in the opener of their doubleheader. Noah Syndergaard was scheduled to start the nightcap for New York, returning to a major league mound for the first time in two years and completing his long comeback from Tommy John surgery. Lewin Díaz launched a two-run homer for the last-place Marlins, who dropped their sixth straight.