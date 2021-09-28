Skip to Content
AP National Sports
Georgia defense bracing for ‘way more physical’ Razorbacks

By CHARLES ODUM
AP Sports Writer

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Linebacker Nakobe Dean says the Georgia defense isn’t relying on memories of last season’s win over Arkansas when preparing for this week’s visit from the eighth-ranked Razorbacks. Dean knows second-ranked Georgia must prepare for a much improved Arkansas team. Dean says the Razorbacks are much more physical than a year ago, when Georgia opened with a 37-10 win at Arkansas. The Razorbacks are coming off an impressive win over No. 7 Texas A&M. Second-year Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is the former Georgia offensive line coach. Georgia’s defense leads the nation while allowing fewer than six points per game.

The Associated Press

