Florida’s Johnson still not cleared, renews ‘Coach Key’ role

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The hope for Florida’s Keyontae Johnson is to be “happy and healthy” this season. Coach Mike White says Johnson has not been medically cleared to practice even though it’s been nearly 10 months since the standout forward collapsed on the court and was rushed to a hospital. White says “Coach Key” will remain a part of the team. White says while Johnson has not been cleared, he’ll be a “big part” of the Gators. Johnson slammed face-first to the floor during a game at Florida State last December.