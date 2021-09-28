Florida AD Stricklin says ‘we failed’ by keeping Newbauer

AP National Sports

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin is taking responsibility for former women’s basketball coach Cam Newbauer’s toxic environment that included verbal abuse toward players, assistants and staff members. Stricklin met with four media members and provided some details and a rough timeline of what transpired during Newbauer’s tenure. He explained how the University Athletic Association responded and why he gave a coach with so many red flags a three-year contract extension in February. He says “we failed in this situation. And ultimately that’s my responsibility for the culture of this department.”