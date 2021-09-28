Fabio Cannavaro steps down as Guangzhou coach

AP National Sports

GUANGZHOU, China (AP) — Fabio Cannavaro has left his position as coach of troubled Chinese powerhouse Guangzhou FC. The club announced the departure on its website. This was Cannavaro’s second spell in charge and he delivered the Chinese Super League title in 2019. But the former Juventus and Real Madrid defender did not return to China last week. The club is owned by Evergrande. The embattled real estate company is struggling to avoid a default on billions of dollars of debt. The 48-year-old Cannavaro was captain of Italy’s World Cup winning team in 2006.