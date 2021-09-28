Duke’s Banchero poised to thrive in Coach K’s farewell run

AP National Sports

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke freshman Paolo Banchero is poised to thrive in basketball Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski’s final season with the Blue Devils. Banchero is a 6-foot-10, 250-pound forward out of Seattle. Banchero has the size and length to play in the paint. He also has opencourt skills and shooting range. That could allow him to be deployed all over the court for Duke this season. Krzyzewski says Banchero is learning to use his size and skillset in a new college environment. Banchero said that includes becoming more efficient with how he uses his dribble to make a move.