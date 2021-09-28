BYU-Notre Dame to play at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas in ’22

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

BYU and Notre Dame have scheduled a football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas next season. The Cougars and Fighting Irish will play Oct. 8 in a Shamrock Series. For BYU, the game with Notre Dame completes its schedule for 2022, which will be its last season as a football independent before joining the Big 12 Conference. Notre Dame leads the series with BYU 6-2. The teams last played in 2013 at Notre Dame Stadium.