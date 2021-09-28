Buehler earns career-high 15th win, Dodgers beat Padres 2-1

AP National Sports

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Walker Buehler tossed seven shutout innings to shake off his September slump and earn a career-best 15th victory in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2-1 win over the San Diego Padres. The remained two games behind the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants, who beat Arizona 6-4. Buehler reached 202 2/3 innings pitched for the first time in his career, surpassing his previous high of 182 1/3 in 2019. The right-hander also went over 200 strikeouts, getting five to reach 201. His career high is 215, set two years ago. The Padres managed just four hits in losing their seventh straight to the Dodgers.