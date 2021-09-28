Back to playing for self, PGA Tour resumes in Mississippi

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The Ryder Cup is over and golf returns to players competing on their own. The PGA Tour heads to Mississippi for the Sanderson Farms Championship. Sergio Garcia is the defending champion and even after a draining Ryder Cup, he is back to defend at the Country Club of Jackson. Other Ryder Cup players from Europe can be found at the Alfred Dunhill Links in Scotland. Captain Padraig Harrington is in the field. Also playing are Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton and Shane Lowry. The LPGA Tour starts the first of two weeks in New Jersey with the ShopRite LPGA Classic.