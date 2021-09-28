Astros walk twice with bases loaded in 9th, beat Rays 4-3

AP National Sports

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Rays reliever JT Chargois walked two Houston batters with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, propelling the Astros to a 4-3 win over Tampa Bay that snapped a four-game skid and moved them closer to securing a postseason berth. The Astros could clinch their fourth AL West title in five years later Tuesday night if Seattle loses to Oakland. Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve hit solo homers for the Astros as they rallied for the victory. The Rays took a 3-2 lead when Randy Arozarena hit a solo homer off Phil Maton with one out in the ninth.