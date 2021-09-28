Aleshia Ocasio is Athletes Unlimited softball champion

AP National Sports

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

Aleshia Ocasio is the Athletes Unlimited individual softball champion. The pitcher earned 2,096 points following five weeks of competition against 60 of the world’s best players in suburban Chicago. Ocasio finished 11th last year, despite missing three of the 15 games. Infielders Amanda Chidester and Kelsey Stewart and pitcher Carrie Eberle rounded out the top four point scorers. Defending champion Cat Osterman retired after finishing fifth in the standings this year.