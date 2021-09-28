Ajax beats injury-hit Beşiktaş 2-0 in Champions League

AP National Sports

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Sébastien Haller has scored his fifth Champions League goal of the season as Ajax beat injury-hit Beşiktaş 2-0 to maintain its lead in Group C. Four-time European champion Ajax now has scored seven goals in its two Champions League matches this season after routing Sporting Lisbon 5-1 two weeks ago. Steven Berghuis put Ajax ahead in the 17th minute, sweeping a left-footed shot low into the corner of the net after Dusan Tadic dribbled through the defense. Berghuis turned provider for Haller in the 43rd minute, crossing from the right for the Ivory Coast forward to deflect the ball into the net off his thigh. Borussia Dortmund hosts Lisbon later Tuesday.