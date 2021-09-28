After Wilson flap, rougher, tougher Rangers set for 2021-22

AP National Sports

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

The New York Rangers are heading into the season with a much different look. Chris Drury is the new general manager and president. Gerard Gallant has replaced David Quinn as coach. The roster has been bolstered by Ryan Reaves, Barclay Goodrow and Sammy Blais, guys that can handle themselves when the hockey gets chippy. The reason for all the changes just might be Tom Wilson of the Washington Capitals. He had his way with star forward Artemi Panarin after the Rangers were eliminated from playoff contention late last season. It angered owner James Dolan and changes were ordered.