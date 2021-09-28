76ers kick off camp without unhappy All-Star Simmons

AP National Sports

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Ben Simmons did not report when the Philadelphia 76ers opened training camp on Tuesday. Simmons was absent as expected as he tries to persuade the Sixers to trade him, even with $147 million and four years left on his contract. Coach Doc Rivers clings to the belief that Simmons may show up at training camp or at some point this season to try to lead the Sixers back to the top of the Eastern Conference.