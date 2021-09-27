Young QB Hurts says Eagles’ MNF loss to Cowboys all on him

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Young Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was taking all the blame. He really wasn’t alone in a 41-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. Hurts threw for 326 yards but threw his first two interceptions of the season before throwing two late touchdowns. The Eagles also had 13 penalties for 86 yards. Hurts grew up a couple of hundred miles away in the Houston suburbs. The second-year quarterback is now 0-2 as an NFL quarterback in his home state.