While Kawhi, Klay wait, Zion wants to be back opening night

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Kawhi Leonard and Klay Thompson know it will be a while before they can get back onto the court. Zion Williamson wants to do it on opening night. The New Orleans Pelicans forward had offseason surgery to repair a broken bone in his right foot but said he has been working with the trainer every day in hopes of not missing any time. Pelicans executive David Griffin said that timeline is possible, though there isn’t one yet for Leonard or Thompson. Both players are recovering from surgery. Thompson said he won’t rejoin Golden State until at least a year from his Achilles tendon injury last November.