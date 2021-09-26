Rams’ Stafford throws for 4 TDs, outduels Brady and Bucs

AP National Sports

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford passed for 343 yards and four touchdowns as he outdueled Tom Brady and led the Los Angeles Rams to a 34-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The loss snapped the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers’ 10-game regular season and playoff winning streak going back to last season. Brady — who completed 41 of 55 passes for 432 yards and two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing) — joins Drew Brees as the only quarterbacks to throw for more than 80,000 yards.