Arsenal beats Tottenham 3-1 in Premier League London derby

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal tore Tottenham apart with three goals in the opening 34 minutes in a 3-1 victory that extended its early-season recovery and completed a miserable September for its north London rival in the Premier League. The goals from Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka completed a third successive league win for Arsenal which lost its opening three games. In a reversal of fortunes, Tottenham has now lost three in a row in the league after opening with a trio of successes.