UT Martin rallies to stun Jacksonville State 34-31

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Keon Howard threw for touchdowns on three consecutive second-half drives and then clinched the game with a late first-down run as Tennessee Martin ran out the clock to beat Jacksonville State 34-31. Zerrick Cooper threw his second touchdown pass to put the Gamecocks ahead 24-13 late in the third quarter. Colton Dowell’s 14-yard reception capped a 75-yard drive; Zoe Roberts had a 4-yard catch to end an 82-yard drive and ended a three-play, 65-yard drive with a 54-yarder for a 34-24 Skyhawks lead with 6:56 to play.