Tompkins, UC Davis rally to beat Weber State 17-14

AP National Sports

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Trent Tompkins scored on a 1-yard run with 27 seconds left to help UC Davis beat Weber State 17-14 in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Football Championship Subdivision. UC Davis (4-0, 1-0 Big Sky Conference), ranked No. 12 in the STATS FCS poll, had lost four straight against the Wildcats. Erron Duncan, a graduate student who sat out the unprecedented 2020 spring season, had his second career interception with 14 seconds left to seal it. Kylan Weisser, who made his second consecutive start in place of the injured Bronson Barron (knee), completed 19 of 32 passes for 225 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for No. 14 Weber State (1-3, 0-1).