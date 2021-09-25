Stanton’s slam lifts Yanks to 5-3 win, WC tie with Red Sox

AP National Sports

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton hit a go-ahead grand slam over the Green Monster in the eighth inning and the New York Yankees beat Boston 5-3 to tie the Red Sox for the top spot in the AL wild-card race. The Yankees, who began the day with a two-game lead over Toronto and Seattle for the second wild card, now have a chance to nudge in front of their longtime rivals in Sunday night’s series finale at Fenway Park. Stanton connected off reliever Darwinzon Hernandez with two outs to give the Yankees a 5-2 lead. Luis Severino pitched two scoreless innings for the win. Aroldis Chapman allowed Bobby Dalbec’s solo homer in the ninth but held on for his 29th save.