Southeast Missouri dominates Tennessee State in OVC opener

AP National Sports

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Geno Hess rushed for a career-high 205 yards with three touchdowns and Southeast Missouri defeated Tennessee State 47-14 in an Ohio Valley Conference opener. Hess is the first Redhawks player to run for 200 yards since Marquis Rerry had 202 against Dayton in 2018. Hess, who had 25 carries, ran for a 63-yard score that gave the Redhawks a 23-0 lead early in the second half. Dayron Johnson returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a Tigers score but Kenny Doak kicked a 45-yard field goal and Hess ran in from 8 yards out for a 33-6 lead heading into the final quarter.