Sean Clifford leads No. 6 Penn State past Villanova 38-17

AP National Sports

By TRAVIS JOHNSON

Associated Press

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Sean Clifford passed for four touchdowns and a career-high 401 yards, leading No. 6 Penn State to a 38-17 victory over Villanova. Clifford completed 19 of 26 passes, finding Parker Washington for two TDs and Jahan Dotson and KeAndre Lambert-Smith for one apiece. Tyler Warren rushed for a touchdown and Jordan Stout kicked a field goal for the Nittany Lions, who led 17-3 at the break in their eighth straight win. Villanova quarterback Daniel Smith threw 57- and 17-yard touchdown passes to Rayjoun Pringle in the fourth.