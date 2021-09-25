Ragin’ Cajuns open Sun Belt play with 28-20 victory

AP National Sports

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Levi Lewis threw for three touchdowns and Louisiana-Lafayette held off Georgia Southern 28-20 in a Sun Belt Conference opener. Lewis threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Johnny Lumpkin and a 46-yarder to Dontae Fleming to extend the Ragin’ Cajuns’ lead to 28-13 in the third quarter. Gerald Green’s 76-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter got the Eagles within 28-20. Their final possession came with 4:22 to go but the drive died with 44 seconds remaining. Green rushed for three touchdowns and a career-high 186 yards on 18 carries for the Eagles.