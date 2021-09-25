No. 3 Oregon has big 4th quarter in 41-19 win over Arizona

AP National Sports

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Anthony Brown threw for 206 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 3 Oregon handed Arizona its 16th straight loss with a 41-19 victory on Saturday night. Oregon (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) extended its winning streak at Autzen Stadium to 15 games. The Ducks are the lone undefeated team left in the Pac-12. Despite being winless this season, the Wildcats (0-4, 0-1) closed to within 24-19 late in the third quarter on Drake Anderson’s 1-yard touchdown run.