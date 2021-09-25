McIlroy sits out then suffers during dismal Ryder Cup

AP National Sports

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Not even the rest afforded by a career-first Ryder Cup benching in the morning could turn things around for Rory McIlroy. The cornerstone of so many European victories in the past came back to the course in the afternoon and dropped to 0-3 for the week. McIlroy was a non-factor in his pairing with Ian Poulter, which led to a 4-and-3 loss to Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa. McIlroy’s three losses are part of a disappointing Ryder Cup for the Europeans, who closed the day trailing 11-5, a deficit no team has ever overcome.