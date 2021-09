AP National Sports

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — George Martin found D’Andre Hicks for a 17-yard touchdown as Robert Morris put together a nearly six-minute drive late in the fourth quarter to edge Howard 22-16. Howard’s Faraji Woodson kicked a 27-yard field goal as the Bison rallied into a 16-13 lead with nine minutes left. The Colonials put together an 11-play, 77-yard drive ending with a quick shovel pass from Martin to Hicks for the game-winner.