Josh Berry beats teammate Allgaier in JRM sweep at Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Josh Berry moved teammate Justin Allgaier out of the way with 42 laps remaining Saturday night to win the Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It was the opener of the seven-race Xfinity Series playoffs and Allgaier could have used the win to strengthen his championship chances. Instead, the victory went to his JR Motorsports teammate. The victory didn’t carry the same weight for Berry, who is running a partial schedule this year for JRM. But he won earlier this year to spark a funding push that has earned Berry a promotion to full-time next year.