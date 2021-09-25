Hataoka gets 2nd ace, shares 1st with Lee in Arkansas event

AP National Sports

ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — Japan’s Nasa Hataoka made a hole-in-one for the second straight day and shot a 6-under 65 to move into a tie with Australia’s Minjee Lee after two rounds of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. The 22-year-old Hataoka used a 5-iron to ace the 180-yard, par-3 sixth hole at Pinnacle Country Club. Lee fired an 8-under 63 and moved into a tie with Hataoka at 12 under. Hataoka aced the 135-yard 11th hole in Friday’s first round. She is the fifth player in LPGA Tour history to record multiple aces in the same event.