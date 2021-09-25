Skip to Content
Gutierrez homers, 105-loss Orioles send Rangers to 99th loss

By TODD KARPOVICH
Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kelvin Gutierrez homered to cap a three-run seventh inning and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Texas Rangers 3-2. Jose Trevino and Nathaniel Lowe homered for the Rangers, who have lost nine of 11 and fell to 56-99 on the season. Texas is headed toward its first 100-loss season since 1973. The game was scoreless in the seventh when the 105-loss Orioles broke through against Texas starter Jordan Lyles. Trey Mancini walked and scored on Pat Valaika’s double, and Gutierrez followed with his second homer of the season.

The Associated Press

