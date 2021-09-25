Skip to Content
AP National Sports
Cunningham guides Louisville past winless Florida State

By BOB FERRANTE
Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Malik Cunningham had four touchdowns _ two passing and two rushing _ as Louisville held off Florida State’s second-half rally, 31-23, in the Cardinals’ Atlantic Coast Conference opener. Cunningham now has eight rushing touchdowns, two in each game for Louisville (3-1, 1-0). He  completed 25 of 39 passes for 264 yards and ran 14 times for 56 yards. The Seminoles trailed 31-7 with 1:49 to halftime but gradually chipped away at Louisville’s lead in the second half, trimming the deficit to 31-23 on Ryan Fitzgerald’s 45-yard field-goal  with 8:40 left. But the Seminoles’ rally fell short when McKenzie Milton’s downfield pass was picked off by Louisville’s Kei’Trel Clark with 48 seconds left.

The Associated Press

