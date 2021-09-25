Skip to Content
Brewers announcer Bob Uecker honored for 50 years behind mic

By JIM HOEHN
Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — As expected, the ceremony honoring popular Brewers announcer Bob Uecker’s half-century at the microphone involved remembrances, appreciation — and a heavy dose of humorous stories. At least the ones Uecker said he could share with an audience of family, friends, former players and team employees that spanned generations. Uecker, a Milwaukee native affectionately known as “Mr. Baseball,” was honored Saturday with Bob Uecker Day in the city of Milwaukee and state of Wisconsin.

The Associated Press

