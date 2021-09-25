Baylor Romney helps No. 15 BYU outlast South Florida 35-27

AP National Sports

By JOHN COON

Associated Press

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Baylor Romney threw for a career-high 305 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 15 BYU to a 35-27 victory over South Florida. Tyler Allgeier ran for 81 yards and a pair of touchdowns to help the Cougars earn their sixth straight victory dating to last season. Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua each finished with more than 100 receiving yards, combining for 221 yards and a touchdown on nine catches. BYU (4-0) turned in a dominant offensive performance, totaling 443 yards while averaging 8.9 yards per play. Timmy McClain threw for 186 yards and ran for 55 yards to lead South Florida. Jaren Mangham added 86 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. The Bulls (1-3) scored on three straight drives in the second half before coming up short.