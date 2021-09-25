Arriola scores 2 goals as DC United beats FC Cincinnati 4-2

AP National Sports

WASHINGTON (AP) — Paul Arriola scored two goals, Steven Birnbaum added a goal and an assist and D.C. United beat FC Cincinnati 4-0. Arriola tapped in a cross by Julian Gressel to open the scoring in the seventh minute, Birnbaum flicked in a header off a free kick by Gressel in the 21st and before Arriola blasted a one-touch shot — off a deflected ball-in by Gressel — to give D.C. United (11-11-4) a 3-0 lead in the 41st minute. Brandon Vázquez and Luciano Acosta each scored for Cincinnati (4-13-8).