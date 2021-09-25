AP Top 25 Takeaways: Clemson falls during frenetic afternoon

AP National Sports

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

For about 45 minutes late Saturday afternoon, college football was on overload. From Raleigh, North Carolina, to Waco, Texas, it was a moment for multiple screens and social media reactions. It was also a fun reminder that any random Saturday in the college football season can feel like like the first couple of days of the NCAA basketball tournament. There was just so much stuff going on. The most important development was at North Carolina State, where the Wolfpack handed Clemson its second loss of the season, putting the Tigers’ six-year streak of College Football Playoff appearances in grave danger.