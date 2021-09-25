Anderson rushes for 236 yards, 2 long TDs in 23-10 Army win

AP National Sports

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Christian Anderson ran for a pair long first-half touchdowns and Army remained undefeated with a 23-10 victory over Miami of Ohio. Anderson sprinted 72 yards on Army’s third play then eclipsed that personal best with a 75-yard score in the second quarter. He had a career-high 236 yards rushing on 15 carries before leaving with just over six minutes to go in the fourth quarter with an apparent shoulder injury. Anderson had to exit the game twice in the first half with injuries before returning both times. Army is 4-0 for the first time since 1996 after its 13th straight home victory.