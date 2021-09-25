A 3rd generation of Maldini family scores in Serie A

AP National Sports

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — A third generation of the Maldini family has scored in Serie A as Daniel Maldini helped AC Milan to a 2-1 win at Spezia. Daniel Maldini scored his first Serie A goal 13 years and 179 days after the last league goal netted by his father Paolo and 60 years and 22 days after his grandfather Cesare scored against Catania. Daniele Verde leveled for Spezia 10 minutes from time but substitute Brahim Díaz restored Milan’s lead six minutes later. Milan moved top of the league. It is a point ahead of Napoli and three above Inter Milan which plays Atalanta later.