Zhou secures 3rd figure skating Olympics men’s spot for US

AP National Sports

OBERSTDORF, Germany (AP) — Vincent Zhou won the Nebelhorn Trophy men’s competition, which secured a third entry in the Beijing Olympics figure skating competition for the United States. Nebelhorn Trophy is the final qualifying competition for the Olympics next February. Zhou entered the free skate in first place after winning the short program. The 2019 world bronze medalist then won the free skate as well with a total score of 284.23 points, clearing the field by more than 40 points. His free skate to music from “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” featured four quadruple jumps.