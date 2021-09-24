Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:26 pm

White Sox RHP Cease struck on right arm, leaves game

KEYT

CLEVELAND (AP) — Chicago White Sox starter Dylan Cease left a game after being struck on the right arm by a comebacker in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Indians. The White Sox said Cease has a right triceps contusion and that X-rays were negative. Cease took a shutout into the inning but was hit on his pitching arm by a one-hopper from Bradley Zimmer that rolled behind the mound with one out. Cease grabbed his arm and knelt behind the mound. Chicago manager Tony La Russa, pitching coach Ethan Katz, a team trainer and the White Sox infielders surrounded Cease, who got to his feet and walked on the infield grass.

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content